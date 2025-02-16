Auburn hosts Pierre and Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-7, 5-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-13, 3-9 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt…

Vanderbilt Commodores (18-7, 5-6 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (12-13, 3-9 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Auburn after Khamil Pierre scored 24 points in Vanderbilt’s 85-77 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Auburn averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Commodores are 5-6 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt is 16-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Auburn’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Auburn allows.

The Tigers and Commodores square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Audia Young averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Deyona Gaston is averaging 22 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Iyana Moore is shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Commodores, while averaging 13.3 points. Mikayla Blakes is shooting 47.0% and averaging 23.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 64.4 points, 27.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Commodores: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

