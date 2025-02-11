Auburn and Alabama to play first game between No. 1 and No. 2 in SEC history

The basketball version of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry has heated up as both programs have risen into national prominence. The Tigers…

The basketball version of the Alabama-Auburn rivalry has heated up as both programs have risen into national prominence.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide have become regulars in the AP Top 25 and each has made a trip to the Final Four in the past five years, including Alabama’s first trip last year.

Auburn and Alabama will take perhaps the biggest step in the basketball rivalry on Saturday, when they’ll make Southeastern Conference history as the first No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup in league history.

Auburn (20-3, 9-1 SEC) has been the nation’s top-ranked program for five straight weeks. Not even a loss could derail the Tigers’ stay at the top; they were still No. 1 in Monday’s poll despite losing to No. 3 Florida last week.

Alabama (20-3, 9-1) was the preseason No. 2 team and has remained in the top 10 all season. The Crimson Tide moved back up to No. 2 this week after stretching their win streak to six.

After three straight weeks as the unanimous No. 1, Auburn received 34 first-place points in Monday’s poll and Alabama had 23.

Auburn plays at Vanderbilt and Alabama is at Texas on Tuesday before the showdown in Tuscaloosa.

The last game between the top two teams in the AP was No. 1 Gonzaga’s 83-63 win over No. 2 UCLA in 2022.

More SEC games

The SEC has a nation-high nine ranked teams and five in the top 10, so it’s no surprise the week has key games between ranked teams.

No. 22 Mississippi State may have the toughest road of anyone in the conference, hosting No. 3 Florida on Tuesday and then at No. 19 Mississippi for a rivalry rematch on Saturday. The Bulldogs won the first meeting 84-81 in overtime on Jan. 18, but that game was in Starkville. Saturday’s game will be in Oxford, where the Rebels and their fans will be looking for payback.

Florida could have staked a claim for No. 1 after taking down Auburn last week, but had to settle for its highest ranking since reaching No. 1 in 2013-14.

“Rankings are tricky because is it who is playing the best at this exact moment? Is it the best resume?” Gators coach Todd Golden said “There’s a lot of different things that go into it. I have no doubt that we’re firmly a top-four team in America right now. I think we are playing that way.”

Florida also has a game against South Carolina on Saturday.

Also on Tuesday will be another rematch: No. 5 Tennessee at No. 15 Kentucky. The Wildcats won the first game 78-73 in Knoxville and hope to compete the season sweep at Rupp Arena.

Purdue’s week

Purdue has handled playing without two-time national player of the year Zach Edey quite nicely, climbing to No. 7 in this week’s poll thanks to a four-game winning streak behind forward Trey Kaufman-Renn.

The Boilermakers (19-5, 11-2 Big Ten) have a tough week ahead, playing at No. 20 Michigan on Tuesday, then at home against No. 16 Wisconsin.

Kaufman-Renn has been superb this season, averaging 18.9 points on 60% shooting while grabbing 6.4 rebounds per game.

Michigan (18-5, 10-2) is 11-0 at home this season and has won four straight. Wisconsin (19-5, 9-4) has won three straight and will have a week off before facing the Boilermakers.

Cougars and Wildcats

One of the biggest games in the Big 12 this season will be at Arizona’s McKale Center on Saturday. That’s when No. 6 Houston will face No. 13 Arizona in what could be for the conference lead.

The Cougars and Wildcats are tied atop the league at 11-1, but both have games before Saturday’s showdown.

Houston, which reached a nation-long 100 straight weeks in the AP Top 25 this week, beat Baylor 76-65 on Monday night. Arizona has a difficult trip to play a Kansas State on Tuesday.

The Cougars have played at McKale Center six times, but this will be the first meeting at Big 12 schools.

