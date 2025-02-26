Ashworth and Creighton host DePaul

DePaul Blue Demons (11-17, 2-15 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 12-4 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (11-17, 2-15 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (19-8, 12-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -16.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts DePaul after Steven Ashworth scored 20 points in Creighton’s 80-69 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Bluejays are 13-2 in home games. Creighton ranks sixth in the Big East with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 13.0.

The Blue Demons are 2-15 against Big East opponents. DePaul allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

Creighton averages 75.3 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.9 DePaul gives up. DePaul averages 72.2 points per game, 3.5 more than the 68.7 Creighton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashworth is averaging 17.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Bluejays. Kalkbrenner is averaging 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 65.0% over the past 10 games.

CJ Gunn is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

