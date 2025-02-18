Ashby’s 25 help Queens down Central Arkansas 89-72

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby’s 25 points helped Queens defeat Central Arkansas 89-72 on Tuesday night. Ashby shot 7…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Ashby’s 25 points helped Queens defeat Central Arkansas 89-72 on Tuesday night.

Ashby shot 7 of 15 from the field, including 7 for 14 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Royals (17-11, 10-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Leo Colimerio scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds and six assists. Maban Jabriel had 14 points and went 5 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Brayden Fagbemi led the Bears (7-21, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, four assists and two steals. Elias Cato added 15 points for Central Arkansas. Michael Evbagharu also had 12 points and three steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Queens hosts Austin Peay and Central Arkansasplays West Georgia on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

