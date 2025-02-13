Ashby scores 30 as Queens takes down Bellarmine 92-87 in OT

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 30 points as Queens beat Bellarmine 92-87 in overtime on Thursday night. Ashby…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chris Ashby scored 30 points as Queens beat Bellarmine 92-87 in overtime on Thursday night.

Ashby added five rebounds for the Royals (16-10, 9-4 Atlantic Sun Conference). Nasir Mann scored 19 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line and added seven rebounds. Leo Colimerio finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and six assists.

Kenyon Goodin finished with 28 points and three steals for the Knights (3-23, 0-13). Billy Smith added 21 points, four assists and six steals for Bellarmine. Tyler Doyle also put up 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The Knights extended their losing streak to 16 in a row.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Queens visits Eastern Kentucky and Bellarmine hosts West Georgia.

