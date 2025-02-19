Army wins 76-69 over American

Ryan Curry had 25 points in Army's 76-69 victory against American on Wednesday night.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Curry had 25 points in Army’s 76-69 victory against American on Wednesday night.

Curry also contributed seven rebounds for the Black Knights (16-11, 10-5 Patriot League). AJ Allenspach scored 16 points while shooting 6 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Josh Scovens shot 4 for 14 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Eagles (17-11, 11-4) were led in scoring by Matt Rogers, who finished with 21 points. American also got 11 points and four assists from Elijah Stephens.

Curry led the way with 10 second-half points.

Army’s next game is Sunday against Bucknell on the road. American hosts Boston University on Saturday.

