Army visits Bucknell after King’s 22-point game

Army Black Knights (16-4, 8-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-10, 6-4 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (16-4, 8-2 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-10, 6-4 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts Army after Isabella King scored 22 points in Bucknell’s 79-75 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Bison have gone 7-3 in home games. Bucknell is sixth in the Patriot scoring 59.4 points while shooting 40.5% from the field.

The Black Knights are 8-2 in conference matchups. Army scores 63.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

Bucknell averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Army gives up. Army averages 63.1 points per game, 4.4 more than the 58.7 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

The Bison and Black Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 20.3 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

