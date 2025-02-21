Army takes on Bucknell, looks for 4th straight win

Bucknell Bison (14-11, 9-5 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (19-5, 11-3 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Army is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory over Bucknell.

The Black Knights are 9-3 in home games. Army is fourth in the Patriot scoring 63.4 points while shooting 40.2% from the field.

The Bison are 9-5 in Patriot play. Bucknell is fifth in the Patriot giving up 59.4 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

Army scores 63.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 59.4 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Army allows.

The Black Knights and Bison match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games.

Sophia Sabino is averaging 7.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Bison. Ashley Sofilkanich is averaging 20.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

