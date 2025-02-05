Army knocks off Holy Cross 68-65

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 19 points helped Army defeat Holy Cross 68-65 on Wednesday night. Rucker had…

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Rucker’s 19 points helped Army defeat Holy Cross 68-65 on Wednesday night.

Rucker had five assists for the Black Knights (13-10, 7-4 Patriot League). Josh Scovens added 16 points while going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 6 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Ryan Curry went 4 of 9 from the field (1 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points.

Max Green finished with 18 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (11-13, 3-8). Holy Cross also got 12 points and seven rebounds from Joe Nugent. Caleb Kenney also put up 10 points and two blocks.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Army hosts Bucknell and Holy Cross hosts Boston University.

