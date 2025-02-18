Army hosts Rogers and American

American Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (15-11, 9-5 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6…

American Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (15-11, 9-5 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Army after Matt Rogers scored 22 points in American’s 72-51 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Black Knights have gone 11-3 in home games. Army ranks third in the Patriot League with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by AJ Allenspach averaging 4.7.

The Eagles have gone 11-3 against Patriot League opponents. American is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Army averages 75.1 points, 6.3 more per game than the 68.8 American gives up. American averages 69.4 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 73.8 Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Rucker is scoring 18.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Rogers averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc. Elijah Stephens is averaging 11.2 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 70.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.