Army hosts Lehigh after Whitney-Sidney’s 32-point outing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (10-18, 5-12 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (16-13, 10-7 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits Army after Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 32 points in Lehigh’s 79-68 loss to the Boston University Terriers.

The Black Knights are 12-3 on their home court. Army is 7-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-12 in conference play. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot League with 28.2 rebounds per game led by Hank Alvey averaging 4.6.

Army is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Lehigh allows to opponents. Lehigh averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Army gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is averaging 17.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Whitney-Sidney is shooting 48.7% and averaging 14.4 points for the Mountain Hawks. Edouard Benoit is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 5-5, averaging 70.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

