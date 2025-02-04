Army hosts Kenney and Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-12, 3-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (12-10, 6-4 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Wednesday,…

Holy Cross Crusaders (11-12, 3-7 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (12-10, 6-4 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Army after Caleb Kenney scored 25 points in Holy Cross’ 69-67 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Black Knights have gone 9-3 in home games. Army is second in the Patriot League in rebounding averaging 32.2 rebounds. AJ Allenspach leads the Black Knights with 7.5 boards.

The Crusaders are 3-7 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross is ninth in the Patriot League with 12.5 assists per game led by Max Green averaging 3.8.

Army scores 75.0 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 71.0 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Army allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, while averaging 12.4 points and four assists. Josh Scovens is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games.

Green is shooting 42.3% and averaging 14.2 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 6-4, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

