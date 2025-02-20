Arkansas takes on No. 6 South Carolina on 4-game losing streak

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-18, 2-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-3, 11-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas Razorbacks (9-18, 2-10 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (23-3, 11-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas aims to stop its four-game slide with a win over No. 6 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 12-1 in home games. South Carolina is fifth in college basketball with 41.3 points in the paint led by Joyce Edwards averaging 9.4.

The Razorbacks are 2-10 against conference opponents. Arkansas averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

South Carolina makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Arkansas scores 11.1 more points per game (68.4) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (57.3).

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Johnson is averaging 5.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Gamecocks. Edwards is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 62.1% over the past 10 games.

Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 24.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Vera Ojenuwa is averaging 5.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 62.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

