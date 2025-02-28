Arkansas State visits UL Monroe following Nelson’s 30-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-9, 12-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-23, 3-14 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (21-9, 12-5 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-23, 3-14 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -16.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits UL Monroe after Izaiyah Nelson scored 30 points in Arkansas State’s 83-64 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Warhawks have gone 5-10 in home games. UL Monroe is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Makai Willis averaging 4.6.

The Red Wolves are 12-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe scores 69.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 69.3 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State’s 42.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Bolden is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Warhawks. Coltie Young is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Taryn Todd is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists for the Red Wolves. Nelson is averaging 14.6 points and 11.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 38.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.