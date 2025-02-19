Arkansas State puts road win streak on the line against Old Dominion

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-8, 13-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (17-8, 13-1 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (14-13, 6-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State will try to keep its four-game road win streak alive when the Red Wolves face Old Dominion.

The Monarchs have gone 8-6 in home games. Old Dominion has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves have gone 13-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedie Montue averaging 4.0.

Old Dominion scores 65.5 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 63.8 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.0 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Red Wolves face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simone Cunningham is averaging eight points and 7.4 rebounds for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Montue averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Zyion Shannon is averaging 12.6 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

