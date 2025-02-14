Arkansas State hosts Troy after Julien’s 20-point game

Troy Trojans (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-7, 10-3 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Troy Trojans (16-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-7, 10-3 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Troy after Kobe Julien scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 101-67 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Red Wolves have gone 12-0 at home. Arkansas State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 9-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy has a 7-8 record against opponents over .500.

Arkansas State averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Troy gives up. Troy averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Arkansas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.3 points. Taryn Todd is averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 8.9 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Tayton Conerway is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

