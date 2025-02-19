Arkansas State hosts South Alabama after Dunning’s 34-point showing

South Alabama Jaguars (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-8, 10-4 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8…

South Alabama Jaguars (18-9, 10-4 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-8, 10-4 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama takes on Arkansas State after Barry Dunning Jr. scored 34 points in South Alabama’s 70-65 overtime win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Red Wolves are 12-1 in home games. Arkansas State scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Jaguars are 10-4 in Sun Belt play. South Alabama scores 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

Arkansas State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.7%). South Alabama has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.0% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrance Ford Jr. is averaging 8.9 points and 4.8 assists for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Myles Corey is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Judah Brown is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.