Arkansas State hosts Georgia State after Shannon’s 22-point game

Georgia State Panthers (11-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (14-7, 10-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts Georgia State after Zyion Shannon scored 22 points in Arkansas State’s 80-63 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Red Wolves have gone 9-1 in home games. Arkansas State averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Panthers are 5-6 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Arkansas State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Arkansas State allows.

The Red Wolves and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 9.8 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mikyla Tolivert is averaging 13.4 points and two steals for the Panthers. Kaleigh Addie is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 73.6 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 12.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

