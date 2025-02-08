Arkansas State faces Bowling Green, looks for 12th straight win

Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 5-6 MAC) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-7, 11-1 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Bowling Green Falcons (11-11, 5-6 MAC) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (15-7, 11-1 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State comes into a matchup against Bowling Green as winners of 11 straight games.

The Red Wolves are 10-1 in home games. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Wynter Rogers averaging 4.1.

The Falcons are 2-9 on the road. Bowling Green ranks fourth in the MAC shooting 33.1% from 3-point range.

Arkansas State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green scores 5.4 more points per game (69.3) than Arkansas State allows (63.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyion Shannon is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 13 points and 3.2 assists. Lexi Fleming is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 10-0, averaging 75.6 points, 40.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Falcons: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.