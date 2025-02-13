Arkansas hosts Ole Miss following Scott’s 22-point outing

Ole Miss Rebels (16-7, 7-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17, 2-9 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ole Miss Rebels (16-7, 7-4 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-17, 2-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss faces Arkansas after Madison Scott scored 22 points in Ole Miss’ 66-57 victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 7-7 on their home court. Arkansas has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels have gone 7-4 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss is 15-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Arkansas is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Ole Miss allows to opponents. Ole Miss has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The Razorbacks and Rebels meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 24.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Carly Keats is averaging 5.9 points over the last 10 games.

Scott is averaging 12.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 13.2 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 54.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 2-8, averaging 63.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

