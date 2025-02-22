Arkansas hosts No. 16 Oklahoma after Beers’ 30-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (20-6, 8-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-19, 2-11 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-6, 8-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-19, 2-11 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Oklahoma visits Arkansas after Raegan Beers scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 101-81 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-8 in home games. Arkansas is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sooners are 8-5 in conference play. Oklahoma ranks second in college basketball with 21.5 assists per game led by Payton Verhulst averaging 3.8.

Arkansas is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Oklahoma allows to opponents. Oklahoma averages 8.0 more points per game (86.1) than Arkansas allows (78.1).

The Razorbacks and Sooners square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzy Higginbottom is averaging 23.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Razorbacks. Phoenix Stotijn is averaging 5.8 points over the past 10 games.

Beers is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.