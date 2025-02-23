Arkansas hosts No. 16 Oklahoma after Beers’ 30-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (20-6, 8-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-19, 2-11 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (20-6, 8-5 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-19, 2-11 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -18.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Oklahoma takes on Arkansas after Raegan Beers scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 101-81 victory against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-8 at home. Arkansas has a 7-16 record against opponents over .500.

The Sooners have gone 8-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma leads the SEC with 21.5 assists. Payton Verhulst paces the Sooners with 3.8.

Arkansas is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 37.9% Oklahoma allows to opponents. Oklahoma averages 8.0 more points per game (86.1) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (78.1).

The Razorbacks and Sooners match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiki Smith is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 10.8 points. Izzy Higginbottom is shooting 35.3% and averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Beers is averaging 17 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners. Verhulst is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 81.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.