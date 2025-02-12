Arkansas hosts LSU following Ivisic’s 27-point game

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (14-9, 3-7 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces LSU after Zvonimir Ivisic scored 27 points in Arkansas’ 85-81 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Razorbacks have gone 9-4 at home. Arkansas has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-9 against SEC opponents. LSU is fourth in the SEC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Reed averaging 4.9.

Arkansas averages 77.0 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 72.3 LSU gives up. LSU scores 7.6 more points per game (77.0) than Arkansas gives up to opponents (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is averaging 16.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Camryn Carter is averaging 17 points for the Tigers. Jordan Sears is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 67.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

