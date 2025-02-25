Arizona State visits Colorado after Johnson’s 20-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-19, 3-13 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-10, 8-8 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Arizona State Sun Devils (9-19, 3-13 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-10, 8-8 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Arizona State after Ayianna Johnson scored 20 points in Colorado’s 82-65 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Buffaloes are 13-2 in home games. Colorado averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Sun Devils are 3-13 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is seventh in the Big 12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Kennedy Basham averaging 4.8.

Colorado averages 68.4 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than the 76.0 Arizona State gives up. Arizona State has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kindyll Wetta is averaging 5.7 points, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buffaloes. Jade Masogayo is averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 60.6% over the past 10 games.

Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun Devils. Tyi Skinner is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.