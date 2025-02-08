Arizona State takes on Oklahoma State following Mason’s 20-point performance

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-11, 3-8 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2…

Arizona State Sun Devils (12-10, 3-8 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (11-11, 3-8 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State plays Oklahoma State after Alston Mason scored 20 points in Arizona State’s 71-70 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Cowboys are 8-2 on their home court. Oklahoma State allows 74.6 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Sun Devils have gone 3-8 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Oklahoma State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 41.5% Arizona State allows to opponents. Arizona State averages 73.1 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 74.6 Oklahoma State gives up.

The Cowboys and Sun Devils meet Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Freeman is scoring 12.9 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Sun Devils. Mason is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

