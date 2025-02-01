Arizona State hosts Love and Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (14-6, 8-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-8, 3-6 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (14-6, 8-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-8, 3-6 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays Arizona State after Caleb Love scored 22 points in Arizona’s 86-75 overtime victory against the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Sun Devils are 5-3 in home games. Arizona State is 5-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 8-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona ranks third in the Big 12 with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 4.8.

Arizona State’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Arizona allows. Arizona averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Arizona State gives up.

The Sun Devils and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Miller is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 10.1 points. BJ Freeman is shooting 43.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

Love is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Wildcats. KJ Lewis is averaging 10.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 68.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

