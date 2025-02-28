Arizona State and Arizona square off for conference showdown

Arizona Wildcats (18-12, 9-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-20, 3-14 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (18-12, 9-8 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (9-20, 3-14 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Breya Cunningham and Arizona take on Tyi Skinner and Arizona State in Big 12 play Saturday.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-8 at home. Arizona State is 5-17 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 9-8 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Arizona State scores 69.7 points, 6.7 more per game than the 63.0 Arizona allows. Arizona averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Arizona State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn Brown is averaging 17.6 points for the Sun Devils. Skinner is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Williams is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Skylar Jones is averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 1-9, averaging 66.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

