Arizona hosts No. 11 TCU following Beh’s 24-point game

TCU Horned Frogs (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-11, 6-7 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona plays No. 11 TCU after Isis Beh scored 24 points in Arizona’s 83-64 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Wildcats are 10-4 on their home court. Arizona averages 67.9 points while outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are 11-2 in Big 12 play. TCU is 19-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Arizona’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Beh is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Madison Conner is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, while averaging 15.1 points and 3.9 assists. Sedona Prince is shooting 58.8% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

