Appalachian State knocks off Georgia State 80-76

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate scored 25 points as Appalachian State beat Georgia State 80-76 on Saturday. Tate had…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate scored 25 points as Appalachian State beat Georgia State 80-76 on Saturday.

Tate had six assists and three steals for the Mountaineers (13-9, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Dior Conners shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to add 18 points. CJ Huntley shot 7 of 11 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Cesare Edwards led the way for the Panthers (8-15, 4-7) with 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Malachi Brown added 15 points and three steals for Georgia State. Toneari Lane finished with 11 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Appalachian State hosts Southern Miss and Georgia State hosts UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.