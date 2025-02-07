Appalachian State hosts Northern Illinois after Doyle’s 23-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-12, 4-7 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Northern Illinois Huskies (10-12, 4-7 MAC) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-9, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois takes on Appalachian State after Alecia Doyle scored 23 points in Northern Illinois’ 73-69 victory against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Mountaineers are 8-3 in home games. Appalachian State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 4-6 on the road. Northern Illinois is sixth in the MAC scoring 66.2 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Appalachian State makes 43.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Northern Illinois has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 39.0% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is shooting 49.1% and averaging 10.5 points for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chelby Koker is shooting 42.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Huskies. Lexi Carlsen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 66.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

