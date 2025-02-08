Antwi-Boasiako scores 20 and SFA secures 78-64 win over Texas A&M-CC

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako had 20 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 78-64 victory against Texas A&M-CC on Saturday…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Nana Antwi-Boasiako had 20 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 78-64 victory against Texas A&M-CC on Saturday night.

Antwi-Boasiako also contributed five rebounds and five blocks for the ‘Jacks (11-13, 4-9 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson scored 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added nine rebounds, nine assists, and three steals. Dominic Pangonis shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Islanders (15-10, 8-5) were led in scoring by Garry Clark, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Texas A&M-CC also got eight points, 12 rebounds and two steals from Stephen Faramade. Jaden Walker had eight points.

