Antwi-Boasiako leads SFA against UT Rio Grande Valley after 20-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (13-11, 5-8 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (11-13, 4-9 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts UT Rio Grande Valley after Nana Antwi-Boasiako scored 20 points in SFA’s 78-64 victory over the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The ‘Jacks have gone 7-6 in home games. SFA ranks second in the Southland in team defense, giving up 65.7 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Vaqueros are 5-8 in Southland play. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks fifth in the Southland with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Howard Fleming Jr. averaging 4.8.

SFA is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.5% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points above the 40.3% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Hayman is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals for the ‘Jacks. Keon Thompson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Dekedran Thorn is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Vaqueros. Cliff Davis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 68.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

