Anochili-Killen puts up 24 as Marshall downs Old Dominion 81-77

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Obinna Anochili-Killen had 24 points in Marshall’s 81-77 win against Old Dominion on Thursday night.

Anochili-Killen had four blocks for the Thundering Herd (16-12, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mikal Dawson added 15 points while going 6 of 12 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds and five assists. Dezayne Mingo finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds and six assists.

Sean Durugordon finished with 19 points, six rebounds and four steals for the Monarchs (11-17, 7-8). Old Dominion also got 18 points from Robert Davis Jr.. R.J. Blakney also had 16 points, six rebounds and two steals.

These two teams both play Saturday. Marshall visits Appalachian State and Old Dominion hosts Georgia State.

