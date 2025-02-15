Anochili-Killen and Marshall host Louisiana

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-18, 5-8 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Marshall Thundering Herd (15-11, 8-5 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (8-18, 5-8 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall visits Louisiana after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 20 points in Marshall’s 91-82 overtime loss to the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-11 in home games. Louisiana has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The Thundering Herd are 8-5 in conference games. Marshall ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 3.3.

Louisiana is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Marshall allows to opponents. Marshall averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisiana allows.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Thundering Herd face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Garnett is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, while averaging 10.5 points. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is shooting 43.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Anochili-Killen is averaging 13.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Thundering Herd. Jalen Speer is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

