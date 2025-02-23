Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scores 19…

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scores 19 as UC San Diego beats Hawaii 83-44 for 9th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 23, 2025, 12:42 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones had 19 points and UC San Diego upped its win streak to nine with an 83-44 romp over Hawaii on Saturday night.

Tait-Jones also grabbed five rebounds for the Tritons (24-4, 14-2 Big West Conference). Tyler McGhie had 17 points and Nordin Kapic hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

The Rainbow Warriors (14-13, 6-10) were led by Ryan Rapp with nine points. Harry Rouhliadeff added eight points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up