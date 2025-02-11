Andrews leads Charlotte against Wichita State after 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-15, 2-9 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (8-17, 2-10 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-15, 2-9 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Wichita State after Alexis Andrews scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 86-80 loss to the UAB Blazers.

The 49ers are 3-7 in home games. Charlotte gives up 69.3 points and has been outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The Shockers are 2-10 in AAC play. Wichita State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Charlotte averages 61.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 69.0 Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 63.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 69.3 Charlotte gives up to opponents.

The 49ers and Shockers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kay Kay Green is averaging 7.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the 49ers. Andrews is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.0% over the past 10 games.

Jayla Murray is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

