Andrew Cook scores career-high 28, helps Eastern Washington rally past Idaho 75-73

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Andrew Cook scored a career-high 28, making two free throws with seven seconds left after he…

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Andrew Cook scored a career-high 28, making two free throws with seven seconds left after he tied the game with a dunk and Eastern Washington rallied to beat Idaho 75-73 on Saturday night.

Cook shot 9 of 12 from the floor and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (10-16, 6-7 Big Sky Conference). His game-tying dunk came with 1:35 remaining and followed two free throws by Mason Williams that cut the Eagles’ deficit to two 20 seconds earlier.

Sebastian Hartmann and Emmett Marquardt both scored 11 for EWU.

Isaiah Brickner led the Vandals (11-15, 6-7) with 17 points. Jack Payne added 16 points and Julius Mims pitched in with 13 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.