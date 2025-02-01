Anderson’s 29 lead Incarnate Word past Houston Christian 74-64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalin Anderson scored 29 points as Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 74-64 on Saturday night. Anderson…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalin Anderson scored 29 points as Incarnate Word beat Houston Christian 74-64 on Saturday night.

Anderson added five assists for the Cardinals (11-11, 4-7 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman added 14 points while going 6 of 14 from the field while they also had five rebounds. Davion Bailey had 13 points and went 5 of 16 from the field (3 for 12 from 3-point range).

Peyton Rogers led the Huskies (10-12, 7-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Brooks added 13 points and five assists for Houston Christian. Julian Mackey also had 12 points.

Both teams next play Monday. Incarnate Word visits McNeese and Houston Christian goes on the road to play Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

