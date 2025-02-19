Anderson scores 27 and Northern Iowa beats Belmont 82-75 for its sixth straight victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tytan Anderson had 27 points and Northern Iowa beat Belmont 82-75 on Wednesday night for its…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tytan Anderson had 27 points and Northern Iowa beat Belmont 82-75 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight victory.

Anderson also contributed nine rebounds for the Panthers (19-9, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Schwieger scored 17 points and added 10 rebounds. Trey Campbell shot 5 for 16, including 2 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

The Bruins (18-10, 10-7) were led in scoring by Carter Whitt, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brody Peebles added 14 points for Belmont. Jonathan Pierre finished with 13 points.

Schwieger scored nine points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into halftime trailing 44-37. Anderson scored 18 points in the second half.

Northern Iowa takes on Drake at home on Sunday. Belmont hosts Indiana State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.