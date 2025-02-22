Anderson scores 22 as Incarnate Word holds off Stephen F. Austin 63-61

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalin Anderson’s 22 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Stephen F. Austin 63-61 on Saturday night. Marcus…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jalin Anderson’s 22 points helped Incarnate Word defeat Stephen F. Austin 63-61 on Saturday night.

Marcus Glover made a pair of free throws with 16 seconds left to give for Incarnate Word a 63-60 lead. Dominic Pangonis split a pair of free throws and Chrishawn Christmas missed a layup in the closings seconds for SFA.

Anderson also had five assists for the Cardinals (14-14, 7-10 Southland Conference). Dylan Hayman scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 from the field and added nine rebounds. Lamin Sabally shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Kyle Hayman led the ‘Jacks (14-14, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Keon Thompson and Dominic Pangonis added eight points apiece. The ‘Jacks ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Incarnate Word hosts Lamar and SFA travels to play Houston Christian.

