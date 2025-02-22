Anderson leads Wichita State against Tulane after 20-point performance

Wichita State Shockers (9-19, 3-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-10, 8-6 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (9-19, 3-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-10, 8-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State plays Tulane after Princess Anderson scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 70-51 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Green Wave are 9-4 in home games. Tulane ranks sixth in the AAC with 13.6 assists per game led by Kendall Sneed averaging 4.2.

The Shockers are 3-12 in AAC play. Wichita State ranks ninth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayla Murray averaging 1.6.

Tulane scores 68.7 points per game, equal to what Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tulane allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.8 points for the Green Wave. Kyren Whittington is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Murray is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Shockers. Anderson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

