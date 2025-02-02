Anderson leads Incarnate Word against McNeese after 29-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-11, 4-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (16-6, 10-1 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-11, 4-7 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (16-6, 10-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits McNeese after Jalin Anderson scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 74-64 victory over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Cowboys have gone 8-1 in home games. McNeese is sixth in the Southland in rebounding with 33.1 rebounds. Joe Charles paces the Cowboys with 6.7 boards.

The Cardinals are 4-7 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word ranks eighth in the Southland with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Williams averaging 2.3.

McNeese averages 77.4 points, 7.5 more per game than the 69.9 Incarnate Word allows. Incarnate Word has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowboys and Cardinals meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles is averaging 8.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Cowboys. Javohn Garcia is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 assists for the Cardinals. Davion Bailey is averaging 16.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 78.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

