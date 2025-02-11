Anderson and Presbyterian host Charleston Southern

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-14, 6-5 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-18, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-14, 6-5 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Charleston Southern after Kishyah Anderson scored 27 points in Presbyterian’s 68-51 win over the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-5 in home games. Charleston Southern has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Hose are 3-7 in Big South play. Presbyterian ranks second in the Big South with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paige Kindseth averaging 6.1.

Charleston Southern scores 56.8 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 64.9 Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Catherine Alben is averaging 16.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Buccaneers. Keshunti Nichols is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Daniella Velez is averaging 2.7 points for the Blue Hose. Anderson is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 55.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

