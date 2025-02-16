Anderson and Northern Iowa host Murray State

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-13, 7-8 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Northern Iowa Panthers (17-9, 11-4 MVC) at Murray State Racers (13-13, 7-8 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -1.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits Murray State after Tytan Anderson scored 22 points in Northern Iowa’s 88-73 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Racers are 6-5 in home games. Murray State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 11-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa ranks second in the MVC giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Murray State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Northern Iowa allows to opponents. Northern Iowa has shot at a 49.8% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Murray State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi Wood is averaging 13.3 points and 4.9 assists for the Racers. AJ Ferguson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Anderson is averaging 14.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

