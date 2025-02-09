Anderson and Incarnate Word host New Orleans

New Orleans Privateers (4-20, 2-11 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 4-9 Southland) San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (4-20, 2-11 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-13, 4-9 Southland)

San Antonio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts New Orleans after Jalin Anderson scored 29 points in Incarnate Word’s 71-66 loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals are 8-5 in home games. Incarnate Word is fourth in the Southland scoring 75.1 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Privateers are 2-11 against Southland opponents. New Orleans allows 83.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.0 points per game.

Incarnate Word’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Incarnate Word gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davion Bailey is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 17 points. Anderson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

JR Jacobs is averaging four points and four assists for the Privateers. Michael Thomas is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 69.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

