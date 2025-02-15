American takes down Loyola (MD) 72-51

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 22 points as American beat Loyola (MD) 72-51 on Saturday night. Rogers also contributed…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Matt Rogers scored 22 points as American beat Loyola (MD) 72-51 on Saturday night.

Rogers also contributed nine rebounds for the Eagles (17-10, 11-3 Patriot League). Geoff Sprouse shot 4 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Wyatt Nausadis had 10 points and finished 4 of 4 from the field.

Milos Ilic finished with 12 points for the Greyhounds (10-15, 5-9). Jordan Stiemke added nine points for Loyola. Jacob Theodosiou also had eight points and four steals.

American took the lead with 6:42 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Rogers led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put the Eagles up 34-27 at the break. American extended its lead to 57-39 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Rogers scored a team-high 12 points in the second half as his team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. American visits Army and Loyola goes on the road to play Boston University.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.