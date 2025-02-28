Amenhauser and Coastal Carolina host Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-20, 3-14 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30…

Old Dominion Monarchs (11-19, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-20, 3-14 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chanticleers -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays Old Dominion after Noah Amenhauser scored 26 points in Coastal Carolina’s 80-74 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers have gone 6-7 at home. Coastal Carolina allows 71.6 points and has been outscored by 4.5 points per game.

The Monarchs are 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Old Dominion is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Coastal Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Meo is averaging 8.5 points for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Robert Davis Jr. averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Sean Durugordon is shooting 45.0% and averaging 18.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 2-8, averaging 64.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 71.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.