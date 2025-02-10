Amarr Knox scores 26 as Alabama State holds off Southern 82-81, ending Jaguars’ 10-game win streak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Amarr Knox finished with 26 points to help Alabama State hold off Southern 82-81 on Monday…

Knox also had six assists for the Hornets (10-14, 6-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). CJ Hines shot 7 for 15, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 19 points. Antonio Madlock had 18 points on 7-for-14 shooting.

Cam Amboree finished with 17 points to lead the Jaguars (15-9, 10-1). Southern also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Dionjahe Thomas. Damariee Jones added 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

