Alvaro Folgueiras scores 35, Robert Morris takes down Northern Kentucky 81-76

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras’ 35 points led Robert Morris over Northern Kentucky 81-76 on Saturday.

Folgueiras added 10 rebounds for the Colonials (18-8, 10-5 Horizon League). Kam Woods added 15 points while going 6 of 14 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had seven assists. DJ Smith shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Trey Robinson led the way for the Norse (11-14, 6-8) with 19 points and three steals. Josh Dilling added 17 points and four assists for Northern Kentucky. Dan Gherezgher Jr. also had 14 points and six assists.

