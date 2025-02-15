Alvaro Folgueiras scores 22 as Robert Morris defeats Purdue Fort Wayne 76-69

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 22 points to help Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-69 on…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Alvaro Folgueiras scored 22 points to help Robert Morris beat Purdue Fort Wayne 76-69 on Saturday.

Folgueiras added seven rebounds and three steals for the Colonials (20-8, 12-5 Horizon League). Amarion Dickerson totaled 16 points and five rebounds. Kam Woods had 12 points.

Rasheed Bello led the way for the Mastodons (18-10, 11-6) with 25 points, four assists and two steals. Quinton Morton-Robertson added 15 points and two steals. Jalen Jackson pitched in with 12 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.